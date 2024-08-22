Ukraine barley exports set for sharp fall in Sept, producers say

Reduced demand for Ukrainian barley from China will lead to a drop in exports as early as September, with the volume falling by as much as half versus August, producers said on Wednesday.

“The contracted volumes for August are 600,000 tons, while only 280,000 tons have been contracted for September,” the country’s major agricultural producers group, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council, said in a statement.

The main reason is a decrease in demand from China, which previously accounted for more than half of Ukrainian barley exports.

The council said China was no longer expected to return to Ukrainian grain and could switch to Australian barley, which will start to be delivered in December-January.

“Without Chinese contracts, monthly exports of Ukrainian barley will not exceed 300,000 tons,” the council said, adding that some traders were already stopping barley intake, switching to crops such as corn.

Ukraine is a traditional grower of barley and this year’s harvest has totalled 5.5 million tons.

Ukrainian traders union UGA have estimated 2024/25 barley exports at 2 million tons versus 2.5 million in 2023/24.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)