Ukraine – Black Sea Grain Initiative Procedures and Operational Update

On 22 July, the Republic of Turkey, Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the United Nations signed the Initiative on the safe export of foodstuffs and fertilizers, including ammonia, from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny.

As of 14 September, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three ports is just over 3 million metric tons. A total of 297 voyages (161 inbound and 136 outbound) have been enabled so far due to the successful operation of the initiative. So far, 53% of the cargo was corn, 23% wheat, 12% sunflower products (including sunflower oils), 6% barley, 5% rapeseed, 1% soya beans, with other products making up the remainder.

The JCC has published detailed procedures for all merchant ships planning to take part in exports under the initiative.

The procedures are mandatory requirements pursuant to the SOLAS Regulation Xl-2/11 and the ISPC Code, Part A, section 4.2 and Part B, section 4.26 as a condition of port entry or departure to or from the Ukrainian ports. all participants coordinate with their respective military and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

To access a copy of the JCC Procedures for Merchant vessels which includes details of the route and different levels of protection under the initiative, click the link under ‘useful links’.

Questions on the corridor can be directed to [email protected]

Members intending to proceed to Ukraine are advised to contact their broker or usual club contact in advance.

Source: Standard Club