UKRAINE BLACK SEA PORTS RESUME GRAIN OPERATIONS

in Port News 23/07/2021

All Ukraine major Black Sea ports are working in normal mode, resuming operations affected by poor weather on Thursday, the state seaport authority said on Friday.

The restrictions of grain-loading operations had applied to the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk, Mykolayiv and Pivdeny.

Ukraine is among the world’s biggest global grain exporters and plans to ship about 56 million tonnes of grain in the 2021/22 season.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)

