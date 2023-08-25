Ukraine completes 2023 wheat harvest at 21.94 million tons – ministry data

Ukrainian farmers have completed the 2023 wheat harvest, threshing 21.94 million metric tons from 4.6 million hectares, agriculture ministry data showed on Thursday.

The data showed that the yield averaged 4.72 tons per hectare.

The ministry earlier this month said the 2023 harvest could total 20.9 million tons.

Ukraine, a global major grain grower and exporter, harvested 20.7 million tons of wheat in 2022.

The ministry said a total of 28.8 million tons of grain had been harvested as of Aug. 24 with an average yield of 4.4 tons per hectare.

The volume also included 5.8 million tons of barley, 385,640 tons of peas and some tonnage of other cereals.

The ministry has said Ukraine is likely to harvest 56.4 million tons of grain in 2023 versus 55.3 million tons in 2022.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)