Ukraine continues wheat exports even though quota exhausted – minister

Ukraine will continue to export wheat even though the quota agreed with traders for the 2019/20 season which runs to the end of June has been used up, deputy economy minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters.

“We do not plan any restriction,” Vysotskiy said, adding that exports were continuing.

The APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said earlier on Tuesday that the wheat export quota of 20.2 million tonnes had been exhausted.

The Ukrainian government and traders sign a memorandum each year which determines the maximum volume of each type of grain available for export for a given season.

A senior government official said last month that Ukraine, the world’s fourth-largest wheat exporter, was ready to ban wheat exports if sales exceeded limits agreed with traders.

The economy ministry also said it would not increase the wheat export quota for the current season.

Last year’s wheat harvest far exceeds domestic consumption needs but bakers and millers asked the government in April to limit exports to prevent any jump in bread prices.

Ukraine harvested more than 28 million tonnes of wheat in 2019 and the government has said the current ending stocks could cover local demand for the next six months at least.

The government did not give a figure for expected stocks at the end of June though the official statistics service said stocks at large- and medium-sized agricultural companies stood at 4.1 million tonnes of wheat as of April 1.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said earlier this month that Ukraine should export the surplus or “we’ll get grain that will just have to be thrown in the trash”.

Ukraine is likely to consume 8.3 million tonnes of wheat this season, according to an estimate from APK-Inform, and 2019/20 ending stocks could amount to 1.7 million tonnes.

