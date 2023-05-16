Ukraine corn exports seen down 30% next season, says UGA

Exports of Ukrainian corn are expected to fall 30% next season, with the war-torn country on course to harvest a much smaller crop this year, the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) said on Tuesday.

The association projects Ukrainian corn exports in 2023/24 at 19 million tonnes, down from 27 million tonnes expected for 2022/23, UGA head Nikolay Gorbachov told Reuters on the sidelines of the GrainCom conference in Geneva.

The harvest is forecast to fall to 21.1 million tonnes from 27.3 million tonnes, he said.

“The lower export forecast is due to a lower (crop) area, but also because we compare it to the high ones in the current campaign, when we had huge stocks,” Gorbachov said.

Ukraine’s wheat crop is projected fall to 17 million tonnes from 20.2 million last year. Of this, 14 million tonnes could be exported, down from 15.5 million in 2022/23, he said.

UGA’s cereal export estimates are well above those released by the Ukrainian farm ministry this month.

Oilseed production, in contrast, looks set to rebound significantly this year, with the sunflower seed harvest gaining 20% to 12.65 million tonnes while soybean output is forecast to jump to 4.4 million tonnes from the 3.7 million tonnes harvested in 2022.

Rapeseed output in 2023 is expected at 3.7 million tonnes, slightly above the 3.64 million tonnes produced last year, the UGA said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Gus Trompiz and David Goodman)