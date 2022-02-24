Ukraine Crisis: Black Sea, Bosporus and Sea of Asov

On the morning of the 24th February 22 Russian forces are understood to have commenced operations within Ukraine this is understood to have included blocking access to the Sea of Azov.

All commercial operations at Ukrainian Sea ports have been suspended by order of the Ukrainian military.

Any vessel currently within Ukrainian Ports should seek to leave immediately is deemed safe to do so. Vessels should ensure they are broadcasting on AIS and clearly state their intentions across VHF. Any vessels challenged by military Russian military vessels should comply fully with instructions.

At this time, Dryad Global advice all commercial operators to avoid any transit or operation within the EEZ of Ukraine or Russia within the Black Sea. Commercial operations within the EEZ of Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania remain unaffected at this time.

As the situation develops there remains a high degree of uncertainty regarding the freedom of navigation throughout the wider Black Sea. As such the primary risk to all vessels and commercial operations operating beyond the key risk area remains one of commercial uncertainty rather than risk to safety of crew. Vessels and commercial operators are reminded to avoid all operations and transit within the EEZ of Russia and Ukraine at this time. No attempt should be made to access the Sea of Azov.

Russia is not believed to hold any intent towards targeting any foreign or civilian vessels through military action. Whilst an invasion of Ukrainian territory is underway it is assessed as unlikely that this would lead to a kinetic exchange between forces within the maritime domain. Despite this, all vessels and commercial operators are advised to avoid the EEZ of Russia and Ukraine within the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.

On the 15th February 2022, the Joint War Committee added Ukrainian and Russian Waters in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to the Hull war, Piracy, Terrorism and Related Perils Listed Areas.

Source: Dryad Global