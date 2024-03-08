Ukraine exports 1.3 mln T grain so far in March

Ukraine’s grain exports so far in March have increased to 1.3 million metric tons from 1.2 million tons a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season have fallen to around 31 million tons from 33.5 million a year earlier, the ministry data showed.

Exports included 12.4 million tons of wheat, 16.6 million tons of corn and 1.76 million tons of barley.

Ukraine has traditionally exported around 95% of its grain via its deep-water Black Sea ports.

In February, Ukraine exported 5.8 million tons of various grains, 11.5% more than a year ago. The ministry gave no explanation for the increase.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Tomasz Janowski)