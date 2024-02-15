Ukraine exports 1.6 mln T food cargo by sea and river in Feb 1-9, brokers say

About 1.6 million metric tons of Ukrainian agricultural goods had been exported or declared for future exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea and Danube ports in the first nine days of February, brokers said on Wednesday.

Spike Brokers, which tracks and publishes export statistics, said 116,000 tons were shipped through the Danube ports and 1.5 million tons through Black Sea ports.

“Traders are slowing down export activity due to the ongoing decline in global commodity prices,” brokers said.

The farm ministry said Ukraine exported almost 2.4 million tons of grain so far this month, slightly lower than the 2.7 million tons exported over the same period in 2023.

Ukraine has traditionally shipped most of its exports through its deep water Black Sea ports.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Miral Fahmy)