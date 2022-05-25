Ukraine exports 28,000 T grain by trucks so far in May – APK-Inform

Ukraine exported around 28,000 tonnes of grain by truck from May 1 to 22, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday, quoting official data.

In peacetime, Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, ships abroad up to 6 million tonnes a month of grain. Its exports fell sharply after Black Sea ports were blocked due to the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24.

APK-Inform said the exported volume included 26,300 tonnes of corn, 1,200 tonnes of wheat and some tonnage of other grains.

Most of the grain was exported via border crossings with Poland.

APK-Inform has said Ukraine is likely to export 18.8 million tonnes of wheat, 21.2 million tonnes of corn and 5.7 million tonnes of barley in the 2021/22 July-June season. Most of those volumes had already been exported before the Russian invasion.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis)