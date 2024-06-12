Ukraine exports 48.4 mln T grain so far 2023/24, ministry says

Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season had risen to 48.4 million metric tons by June 12 from 46.7 million tons as of the same date in 2023, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The total volume included 1.45 million tons sent abroad since the start of June.

Overall exports included 17.8 million tons of wheat, 27.6 million tons of corn and about 2.4 million tons of barley.

Ukraine typically sends about 95% of its grain exports via its Black Sea ports.

The government said the country had harvested around 81 million tons of grain and oilseeds this season, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

The ministry has said that the 2024 combined grain and oilseed crop could fall to 74 million tons, including 52.4 million tons of grain.

Ukrainian APK-Inform consultancy said this week the export of grain may total 49 million tons and could decrease to around 36 million tons in 2024/25 due to a smaller harvest.

The ministry and analysts have said the 2024 grain crop could fall to around 52 to 53 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)