Ukraine freight costs moderate after vessel attack

Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils reported by government and private sources, as of the end of business on Friday:

BLACK SEA FREIGHT COSTS: Freight costs for ships in Ukraine’s alternative export corridor have eased back to their former levels, a government source said on Friday, after brokers said earlier they had risen following an attack on a cargo vessel in the Black Sea off Odesa.

BRAZIL PLANTING DELAY: A lack of rainfall in Brazil’s top grain state Mato Grosso has delayed soybean planting by up to 30 days and is compromising the outlook for second corn, which is cultivated after the oilseed is harvested and represents around two-thirds of national production, farmers said.

PENDING TENDERS:

MILLING WHEAT TENDER: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 14.

FEED WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said that it will seek 60,000 metric tons of feed wheat and 20,000 tons of feed barley, to be loaded by Jan. 31 and arrive in Japan by Feb. 29, via a simultaneous buy and sell auction that will be held on Nov. 15.

Source: Reuters (Compiled by Karl Plume in Chicago)