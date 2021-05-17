Ukraine grain export prices rise over past week

Ukrainian wheat export prices have risen $5 a tonne over the past week thanks to global upward trend, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Monday.

Bid prices for high-quality soft milling wheat increased to $268-$275 a tonne FOB Black Sea port, APK-Inform said. Feed wheat rose by $4 a tonne to $261-$269 FOB Black Sea.

Ukraine sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season. The government has said exports could decline to 45.7 million tonnes in 2020/21 due to a weaker harvest.

APK-Inform also said corn bid export prices rose by up to $11 over the past week to $281-$291 FOB, while bid prices for Ukrainian-origin barley rose by $6 to $244-$253 per tonne FOB Black Sea.

The consultancy earlier on Monday said it had kept its forecast for Ukraine’s 2021 grain harvest unchanged at 73.6 million tonnes. The harvest totalled 64.9 million tonnes in 2020.

