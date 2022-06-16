Ukraine grain exports 40% down so far in June – ministry

Ukrainian grain exports fell by around 40% in the first half of June compared with the same period in 2021 to 613,000 tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The volumes included 553,000 tonnes of corn, 42,000 tonnes of wheat and 15,000 tonnes of barley, the data showed.

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24. Moscow calls its action a special military operation.

Volumes have since fallen to about 1 million tonnes as Ukraine, which used to export most of its goods through seaports, has been forced to transport grain by train via its western border or via its small Danube river ports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this month that millions of people could starve because of Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)