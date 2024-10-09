Ukraine grain exports at 11.4 mln T so far 2024/25, says ministry

Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2024/25 July-June season reached 11.4 million metric tons as of Oct. 9, up from about 7.2 million tons over the same period of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The volume included 6.62 million tons of wheat, almost 3.08 million tons of corn and 1.45 million tons of barley.

Ukrainian government and farm associations have agreed to limit wheat exports in the 2024/25 season to 16.2 million tons to keep enough supplies for the local population.

Traders have used almost 41% of the agreed wheat export quota so far.

There are no curbs on exports of other commodities.

Traders have exported 962,000 tons of grain so far in October, the ministry said. Exports totalled 460,000 tons over Oct. 1-9 last year.

The 2024 combined grain and oilseed crop is expected to fall to 77 million tons, including about 54 million tons of grain, the ministry has said.

Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2023/24 marketing season rose to about 51 million tons from 49.2 million tons the previous year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by David Goodman)