Ukraine grain exports at 36 mln T so far in 2023/24, ministry says

Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season have fallen to around 36 million metric tons as of April 5 from 38.5 million a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

Exports so far this season have included 14.2 million tons of wheat, 19.5 million tons of corn and 1.97 million tons of barley.

Ukraine has traditionally sent around 95% of its grain exports via its deep water Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)