Ukraine grain exports at 45.4 mln T, exceed previous season’s volume

Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season had reached 45.4 million metric tons by May 24, exceeding the previous season level of 44.6 million tons, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

This season’s exports included almost 4 million tons so far in May, the data showed.

The overall exports included 16.9 million tons of wheat, almost 25.6 million tons of corn and 2.4 million tons of barley.

Ukraine typically sends about 95% of its grain exports via its Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds this season, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

The ministry has said the 2024 combined grain and oilseed crop could fall to 74 million tons, including 52.4 million tons of grain.

The economy ministry sees the 2024 grain and oilseed crops at 73 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans)