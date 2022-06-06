Ukraine grain exports at 47.2 million tons so far for 2021/22 season

Ukraine’s grain exports have reached 47.2 million tonnes so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, including 148,000 tonnes in the first five days of June, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the total volume included 18.578 million tonnes of wheat, 22.4 million tonnes of corn and 5.7 million tonnes of barley.

Corn shipments dominated exports in June, it added.

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tones of grain a month before Russia invaded the country, but in recent months the volumes have fallen to about 1 million tonnes.

Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, used to export most of its goods through seaports but has been forced by Russia’s invasion to export by train via its western border or via its small Danube river ports.

Agriculture and transport officials have said that Ukraine aims to boost export capacity at Danube river ports, which would allow grain to be shipped to Romanian Black Sea ports.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )