Ukraine grain exports at 700,000 T so far in 2021/22

Ukraine has exported 700,000 tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, almost the same volume as it sold abroad in the same period in 2020/21, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The exported volume included 223,000 tonnes of wheat, 95,000 tonnes of barley and 373,000 tonnes of corn, the data showed. The barley and wheat are likely from the new 2021 harvest.

Ukraine, which has started the 2021 grain harvest, plans to thresh around 76 million tonnes of grain in 2021 compared to 65 million tonnes in 2020.

The country exported 44.6 million tonnes of grain in the 2020/21 season. That included 23 million tonnes of corn, 16.6 million tonnes of wheat and 4.2 million tonnes of barley.

The government expects grain exports could rise to 56 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season and the volume could include 20.7 million tonnes of wheat, 30.7 million tonnes of corn and 4.1 million tonnes of barley.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Mark Potter)