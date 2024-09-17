Ukraine grain exports at 8.7 mln tons so far in 2024/25, farm ministry says

Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2024/25 July-June season reached 8.7 million metric tons as of Sept. 16, compared with 5.9 million tons by Sept. 20 in the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The volume included 4.8 million tons of wheat, 2.5 million tons of corn and 1.2 million tons of barley.

Ukrainian government and farm associations have agreed to limit wheat exports in the 2024/25 July-June season to 16.2 million tons. There are no curbs on exports of other commodities.

The ministry said that traders have exported 1.2 million tons of grain so far in September. Exports totalled 1.3 million tons over Sept. 1-20 last year.

The 2024 combined grain and oilseed crop is expected to fall to 77 million tons, including 56 million tons of grain, the ministry has said.

Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2023/24 marketing season rose to about 51 million tons from 49.2 million tons the previous year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by David Goodman)