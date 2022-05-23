Ukraine grain exports could reach 1.5 mln tonnes in May – analyst

Ukraine’s grain exports could reach 1.5 million tonnes in May compared with around 1 million tonnes in April, Roman Slaston, Director General of the Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club Association, said on Monday.

He told a briefing that the near-term aim was to increase the volume to 3 million tonnes per month. He put the rise in exports down to the establishment of alternative routes to export grain after Russia blocked Ukraine’s main sea ports.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)