Ukraine grain exports rise 11% so far 2021/22 to 8.6mln T

Ukraine has exported 8.6 million tonnes of grain in the first two months of the 2021/22 July-June season versus 7.73 million at the same point a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

That included 4.6 million tonnes of wheat, 2.8 million tonnes of barley and 1.26 million tonnes of corn, the data showed.

Ukraine plans to thresh the record 80.6 million tonnes of grain in 2021, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020. The export may jump to 60.7 million tonnes in 2021/22 from 44.7 million in 2020/21.

The ministry this week said farms had almost completed the 2021 wheat harvest, threshing 32.52 million tonnes from 99.4% of the sowing area, with a yield of 4.62 tonnes per hectare.

The government has said grain exports could include 23.8 million tonnes of wheat, 30.9 million tonnes of corn and 5.2 million tonnes of barley.

Ukrainian last season’s exports included 23.1 million tonnes of corn, 16.6 million tonnes of wheat and 4.2 million tonnes of barley.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)