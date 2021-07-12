Ukraine grain prices fall in past week, says APK

Ukrainian wheat export bid prices fell by $11 a tonne over the past week after an improved forecast for output of the grain in the Black Sea region, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Monday.

The 2021 harvest’s soft milling wheat with 12.5% protein was traded at $219 to $229 FOB Black Sea while feed wheat, which lost $8 a tonne stood at $215-$225 FOB.

Ukraine exported 44.6 million tonnes of grain in the 2020/21 season while the government has expected that exports could rise to 56 million tonnes this season thanks to a bigger harvest.

Ukraine has said it can harvest around 30 million tonnes of wheat this year versus 25 million tonnes in 2020.

APK-Inform said corn bid export prices fell by $15 over the past week to $263-$273 FOB and bid prices for Ukrainian-origin new crop barley fell by $10 to $202-$210 per tonne FOB Black Sea.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Edmund Blair)