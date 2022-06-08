Ukraine grain silos half-full ahead of harvest, industry group says

Grain silos in Ukrainian territory controlled by the government are about half full in the run-up to this year’s harvest, the head of the Ukraine Grain Association said on Wednesday.

There were some 30 million tonnes of grain stored in Ukrainian-held territory out of capacity of around 55 million tonnes, Mykola Gorbachov told an International Grains Council (IGC) conference in London, adding there were 13-15 million tonnes of storage capacity in Russian-occupied areas.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maytaal Angel, writing by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)