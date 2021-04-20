Ukraine grain stocks at 12.8 mln T as of April 1

Ukraine’s grain stocks totalled 12.8 million tonnes as of April 1, 753,300 tonnes less than at the same point in 2020, the APK-Inform consultancy said on Monday, citing data from the State Statistics Service.

Stocks at large and medium-sized agricultural companies included 3.9 million tonnes of wheat. The data does not include grain stored at hundreds of small Ukrainian farms.

Ukraine’s 2020 grain harvest fell to around 65 million tonnes from a record 75 million tonnes in 2019 due to poor weather.

