Ukraine grain stocks at 18.2 mln T as of Feb. 1

25/02/2021

Ukraine’s grain stocks totalled 18.2 million tonnes as of Feb. 1, 3.5 million tonnes less than by the same date in 2020, the APK-Inform consultancy said on Tuesday, citing data from the State Statistics Service.

Stocks at large and medium-sized agricultural companies included 5.1 million tonnes of wheat.

The data does not include grain stored at hundreds of small Ukrainian farms.

Ukraine’s 2020 grain harvest fell to 65.4 million tonnes from a record 75 million in 2019 due to poor weather.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

