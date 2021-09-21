Ukraine grain stocks at 24.2 mln t as of sept 1

Ukraine’s grain stocks totalled 24.2 million tonnes as of Sept 1, which was 7 million tonnes more than at the same point in 2020, the State Statistics Service said on Monday.

Stocks at large and medium-sized agricultural companies included 17.7 million tonnes of wheat. The data does not include grain stored at hundreds of small Ukrainian farms.

Ukraine’s 2020 grain harvest fell to about 65 million tonnes from a record 75 million tonnes in 2019 owing to poor weather, but could jump to a record 80.6 million tonnes in 2021.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)