Ukraine harvests 11.8 Mln t grain so far, traders union says

Ukrainian farmers have threshed 11.8 million tonnes of grain of the 2022 grain harvest so far, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Thursday.

The union said in a statement that the volume included 8 million tonnes of wheat with an average yield of 3.52 tonnes per hectare and 3.5 million tonnes of barley with a yield of 3.26 tonnes per hectare.

UGA said farmers also harvested 1.7 million tonnes of rapeseed with the yield of 2.52 tonnes per hectare.

Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021. That included 42.1 million tonnes of corn and 32.2 million tonnes of wheat.

The government said this year’s harvest could fall to about 50 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds.

Farmers have reduced the sowing area by about 25% because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and hostilities in some regions.

As a result, grain production could fall and exports seen at 30 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season which runs from July to June.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans)