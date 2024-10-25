Ukraine harvests 45.1 mln T of grain so far, ministry says

Ukraine had harvested around 45.1 million metric tons of grain so far, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The harvest included 22.3 million tons of wheat, 5.5 million tons of barley, 465,300 tons of peas, and 15.4 million tons of corn.

The ministry said 9.5 million tons of sunflower, 3.5 million tons of rapeseed and 5.6 million tons of soybeans had also been harvested.

The ministry has forecast the 2024 corn harvest at about 25 million tons and the wheat crop at about 21.8 million tons.

It expects a 2024 grain harvest of around 54 million tons and together with oilseeds has said the crop could total 77 million tons.

According to analyst ASAP Agri, 2025 rapeseed harvest may fall 20% due to a smaller sowing area and poor weather.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Editing by Louise Heavens)