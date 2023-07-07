Ukraine harvests first million tons of 2023 grain crop

Farmers in most Ukrainian regions have threshed the first million metric tons (1.1 short tons)of the 2023 grain harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

Ukraine is a major global grain grower and exporter, but this year’s output is expected to be reduced because of Russia’s invasion, to around 46 million tons from 53 million in 2022 and a record 86 million in 2021.

The agriculture ministry said the harvest so far included 85,800 tons of barley, 172,000 tons of wheat and 45,800 tons of peas.

Farmers have harvested 308,200 hectares of various grains and the yield averaged 3.32 tons per hectare.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Chang)