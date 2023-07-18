Ukraine has harvested 2 mln T of 2023 grain crop – PM

Ukrainian farmers have so far harvested over 2 million tons of the 2023 grain harvest despite facing wartime challenges, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

Shmyhal said the harvesting campaign was underway in 22 regions across the country, with the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Odesa leading the pace.

“In extraordinary conditions, our farmers have already had two successful sowing campaigns. Now we have started to harvest the second harvest during this full-scale aggression,” he told a government meeting. “More than 2 million tons of grain have already been threshed.”

Ukraine is a major global grain producer and exporter but its agricultural exports have been hit hard by Russia’s invasion and a blockade of Black Sea ports. On Monday, Moscow withdrew from a year-old U.N.-brokered grain export deal, a move the United Nations said risked creating hunger around the world.

Reiterating Ukraine’s position, Shmyhal said the Black Sea grain shipment deal should continue and could operate without Russian participation.

He also said Ukraine was focused on developing alternative export routes via its Western borders to the European Union, adding that over 60% of Ukrainian exports were now targeted to European markets.

Ukraine’s harvest this year is expected to be reduced because of Russia’s invasion to around 45 million tonnes from 53 million in 2022.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage)