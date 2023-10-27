Ukraine hopes to export at least 1 mln T grain via new Black Sea route in October

Ukrainian grain shipments through a new Black Sea export corridor may exceed one million metric tons in October, first deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said.

“The situation is getting better and if you look at September and the first half of October, there is already 700,000 tons of (grain exports) and by the month (October) it may be one million and more,” he told the national television.

Ukraine launched a “humanitarian corridor” for ships bound for African and Asian markets and to try to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal this summer that had guaranteed Kyiv’s exports during the war.

A senior agricultural official said later that month it was considering using the route for grain shipments.

Ukrainian authorities have said a total of 1.5 million tons of various cargo were exported via the new route since it started operating in late August.

Ukrainian shipping sources said more than 40 cargo vessels have entered the corridor so far.

Ukrainian agricultural producers this week said the new route could enable exports of up to 2.5 million tons of food a month, almost offsetting the impact of Russia’s decision to quit the previous U.N.-brokered deal.

That deal collapsed in July as Russia said it would no longer recognise it because its demand had not been met for sanctions on its grain and fertiliser exports to be lifted.

Ukraine’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday its grain exports had fallen to 8.56 million tons so far in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season as of Oct. 24. It gave no direct comparative data, but said that by Oct. 28 last year, Ukraine had exported 12.34 million tons of grain.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Mark Potter)