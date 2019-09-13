Ukraine imports first LPG cargo from United States – traders, data

Ukraine imported its first cargo of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States this week, according to traders and Refinitiv Eikon data.

The tanker Ladybower with about 6,000 tonnes of LPG arrived at the Black Sea port of Odessa on Sept. 9, the data showed.

Russia has been one of the main LPG suppliers to Ukraine, but Kiev wants to diversify its sources of the fuel amid political tensions with Moscow.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Damir Khalmetov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair)