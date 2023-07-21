Ukraine Issues Warning on All Vessels That Head to Russian Ports

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine declared that since 00:00 21 July 2023, Kyiv Time, all vessels in the Black sea waters that head to the ports of the russian federation or to temporarily occupied ports of Ukraine, may be considered for risk assessment as vessels carrying a military cargo.

Moreover, navigation in the North-East Black Sea region and the Kerch-Yenikal strait hasbeen declared dangerous and prohibited as of the 20th of July 2023 05:00 Kyiv Time. Relevant information has been published to the attention of navigators.

We monitor the current situation in Ukraine, especially from the point of view of the shipping industry.

Source: Black Sea Law Company