Ukraine likely to import 600,000 tonnes of fuel in June – economy minister

Ukraine imported about 380,000 tonnes of fuel in May, and is likely to import about 600,000 tonnes in June, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday.

Ukrainian officials have sought ways to cover consumption since Russian forces started attacking fuel depots and other facilities following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)