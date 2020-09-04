Ukraine may export 17.5mln T wheat, 29mln T corn in 2020/21 -traders union

Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said it saw the country’s 2020 wheat crop at 26.6 million tonnes while the output of corn could be 35.3 million tonnes.

Ukraine is likely to export 17.5 million tonnes of wheat, 29 million tonnes of corn and 4.5 million tonnes of barley in the 2020/21 season, the union said in a statement.

Ukraine’s economy ministry this week cut its forecast for the country’s grain output to 68 million tonnes from the previous estimate of 70 million tonnes due to drought across most regions.

The ministry reduced corn harvest forecast to 33 million tonnes from 35 million tonnes, while the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy revised its corn harvest forecast down by 8% to 35.1 million tonnes due to a drought.

Ukraine, among the world’s major corn growers and exporters, harvested 35.9 million tonnes of corn in 2019 and its exports could reach 29 million tonnes.

Exports may decrease to 28.5 million tonnes in 2020/21, APK-Inform said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)