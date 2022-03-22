Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Ukraine may export just 200,000 t wheat in March-June -Analyst

Ukraine may export just 200,000 t wheat in March-June -Analyst

in Freight News 22/03/2022

Ukraine, a major global wheat exporter, is likely to export just 200,000 tonnes of wheat from March to June due to its Black Sea ports being blocked by the Russian invasion, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday.

The consultancy said in a report that 2021/22 July-June wheat exports would not exceed 18.3 million tonnes, while ending stocks will reach 5.9 million tonnes.

Ukraine exported 18.1 million tonnes of wheat from July 2021 to March 2022.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software