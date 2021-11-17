Ukraine not planning more intervention in wheat exports, says deputy minister

Ukraine’s government is not considering further intervention in wheat exports, Taras Kachka, deputy minister for agriculture and trade, told the Global Grain conference on Wednesday.

Asked about a face pace of Ukrainian reports so far this season, he said the government saw its current system of an annual export volume agreed with the grain sector as sufficient, despite criticism from some domestic processors.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)