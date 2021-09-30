Ukraine plans to import 600,000 tonnes of coal in October

In October, Ukraine plans to import 600,000 tonnes of coal, according to Minister of Energy German Galushchenko.

“We are currently behind the schedule, but we plan to catch up by increasing production and imports. In particular, in October, our own production is projected at 1.7 million tonnes, coal imports – 600,000 tonnes,” Galushchenko said at a government meeting on September 29, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, 906,000 tonnes of coal have been accumulated in the warehouses of thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants, including 271,000 tonnes of anthracite group, 635,000 tonnes of gas group.

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed Minister of Energy German Galushchenko to report weekly on the preparations of enterprises of the fuel and energy complex for the upcoming heating season, including on coal supplies.

Source: Ukrinform