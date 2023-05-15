Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Ukraine says Black Sea grain deal’s future uncertain, no more talks set this week

Ukraine says Black Sea grain deal’s future uncertain, no more talks set this week

in International Shipping News 15/05/2023

Ukraine cannot rule out that a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain will end on May 18 when it expires and the situation is uncertain, with no additional negotiations planned this week, a Ukrainian foreign ministry official said on Monday.

Olha Trofimtseva, a foreign ministry ambassador at large, told a briefing that Ukraine was receiving conflicting signals about the future of the grain deal.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software