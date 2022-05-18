Ukraine sea access vital for grain despite land efforts -minister

Ukraine is making progress in developing grain exports over land to the EU but will need to regain sea access blocked by Russia’s invasion to avert a worsening crisis for food importing countries, its deputy economy minister said on Tuesday.

Administrative and logistical delays were being resolved at transit points at Ukraine’s western borders with European Union states, notably for rail freight, Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka told the GrainCom conference in Geneva.

However, even if Ukraine managed to double monthly grain exports to around 2 million tonnes through land routes, that would not compensate the loss of its sea ports, he said.

“The problem will not disappear if sea ports are not unblocked,” he said.

Diplomatic efforts have intensified to free up grain stocks in Ukraine, which previously exported up to 6 million tonnes per month through sea ports that have been closed since Russia’s invasion in February.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reportedly proposed that Russia allow shipment of Ukrainian grain to alleviate world food tensions in return for facilitation of Russian and Belarusian fertiliser exports.

Failure to re-establish sea trade in the coming months from Ukraine could prolong global food tensions by discouraging farmers from sowing winter wheat for next year, Kachka added.

The international grain market’s need for Ukrainian supplies has been underscored by India’s decision to ban further wheat exports, apart from government-to-government deals, in order to protect domestic supply.

Despite the prospect of a much smaller harvest this year due to the impact of war, huge unsold stocks mean Ukraine is expected to have a similar export surplus next season to 2021/22 when it produced a record crop, Kachka said.

Ukraine will need several years to restore agricultural production due to war damage, he added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Edmund Blair and Marguerita Choy)