Ukraine sinks ferry carrying fuel supplies in Russian port of Kavkaz

Ukraine’s armed forces sunk a ferry carrying fuel supplies in the Russian port of Kavkaz on Aug. 22, the Krasnodar regional administration said in a statement, as a renewed military offensive stretches into Russia’s south.

According to reports from Russian media outlets Kommersant and Prime, the ferry was laden with 30 rail cars carrying fuel supplies and was likely en route to Crimea.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene, the Krasondar administration said.

Located by the Kerch strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Kavkaz port primarily exports fuel oil and residues, shipping around 110,000 b/d of supplies, according to S&P Global Commodities at Sea data. The port also houses a floating storage capacity nearby, which stores products delivered by the river.

The port was previously targeted by Ukrainian missiles May 31, when Kyiv’s naval forces claimed an attack on the terminal. Ukraine’s armed forces have called the port an important Russian military facility, and has also targeted ferries travelling to the port in previous incidents.

Fresh attacks on the port expand Ukrainian military pressure beyond the Kursk region, where President Volodymyr Zelensky has said it intends to create a “buffer zone” through an incursion by its ground forces.

While its ground forces have maintained pressure near the border, advances have been accompanied by large-scale drone attacks over Moscow, Belgorod and other areas of Russia.

“This is one of the largest ever attempts to attack Moscow with drones,” said Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow, via Telegram Aug. 21, after 10 drones were shot down over the city.

In Russia’s south, a fire in the country’s Rostov region has continued to blaze after diesel reserves were struck by a drone attack on Aug. 18, according to local media reports, after early firefighting attempts proved ineffective.

Attacks on energy infrastructure have continued to largely focus on strategic fuel supplies in Russia’s south, with no reported attacks on refining assets since July 22, when the 240,000 b/d Tuapse plant on the Black Sea was targeted.

Source: Platts