Ukraine soybean exports increase 17% to 1.9 mln T so far in 2023/24

Ukrainian soybean exports have risen 17% year-on-year to 1.9 million metric tons in the first five months of the 2023/24 season thanks to favourable prices, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday.

The volume of exports is the second largest in Ukraine’s history after the country sold 2.1 million tons abroad in the September-January 2019/20 marketing season.

“The high export rates are explained primarily by the attractive price of Ukrainian soybeans on the global market,” the consultancy said in a report.

APK-Inform said the increase was mainly achieved due to sales to Egypt, which increased purchases of Ukrainian soybeans to a record 547,000 tons.

APK-Inform said Ukraine, a traditional exporter of oilseeds and vegetable oils, harvested 4.95 million tons of soybeans in 2023.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)