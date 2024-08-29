Ukraine starts winter grain sowing for 2025 harvest

Ukrainian farmers have started winter grain sowing for the 2025 harvest, seeding the first 2,000 hectares of winter wheat and 600 hectares of winter barley, the APK-Inform consultancy quoted official data as showing on Wednesday.

Last year, Ukraine started winter grain sowing in early September.

The government has not yet published its forecast for the winter grain area.

In 2023, farmers sowed around 4.2 million hectares of winter wheat.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)