Ukraine state firm to buy 2022 milling wheat

Ukraine’s state-run Agrarian Fund has launched a campaign to buy wheat from the 2022 harvest, in an effort to provide producers with cash as the Russian invasion limits export sales, the fund said on Monday.

“Agrarian Fund makes advance payments on the security of the future harvest in the amount of 50% to 70% of the total cost of the contracted grain,” the fund said in a statement. It said it would buy milling quality wheat at between $181 and $187 per tonne depending on quality.

The fund, the country’s largest flour maker and distributor with a market share of 13%, gave no expected volume of grain which it wanted to buy this year.

Ukraine’s 2022 wheat harvest could decrease by almost 45% to 18.2 million tonnes due to hostilities in the country’s southern, eastern and northern regions, traders said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to demilitarise the country. Western countries call it an unprovoked war of aggression.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by David Holmes)