Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Ukraine strongly against any further restrictions on export of grain -Zelenskiy

Ukraine strongly against any further restrictions on export of grain -Zelenskiy

in Dry Bulk Market,Freight News 06/09/2023

Ukraine remains strongly against any further restrictions on the export of its grain implemented by neighbouring countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said via video at a summit of Three Seas Initiative countries’ presidents in the Romanian capital on Wednesday.

Five countries – Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia – have sought an extension of a European Union ban when it ends on Sept. 15 and some have threatened to introduce their own restrictions.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software