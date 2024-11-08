Ukraine to meet winter sowing target for 2025 harvest, minister says

Ukraine will meet its winter sowing target for the 2025 harvest despite difficult weather conditions, Ukrainian agriculture minister Vitaliy Koval told Reuters on Thursday.

“We will sow everything we planned,” Koval said.

The farm ministry says it sees the 2025 winter grain sowing area at 5.2 million hectares and this week noted that farmers had already sown 4.9 million hectares, equating to 94.6% of the expected area.

The ministry notes that the biggest delays concern winter barley while wheat sowing is almost complete at 95.9% of the planned area.

Analysts and producers say dry soil is the main reason for the delay.

A record drought this summer and autumn led many farmers to sow grain in dry soil in the hope that the autumn rains and a mild winter will allow the seeds to germinate and produce a good crop.

The Ukrainian national agricultural academy said this month that weather in October, as well as September, was unfavourable for development of Ukrainian winter crops, most of which lack moisture.

State weather forecasters last month said that most of Ukraine’s winter crop was under threat, with almost all seedlings underdeveloped.

However, the minister said the situation is not critical.

“We see that moisture (content in soil) is increasing and I am optimistic about the condition of winter crops sprouting,” Koval said.

Ukraine has often faced drought during sowing in recent years, but has still managed to produce good harvests.

Farmers have already completed the 2024 wheat crop at about 22 million metric toms, almost the same volume as in 2023.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by David Goodman)