Ukraine to ship 600,000 T corn to China in April, 400,000 T in May, brokers say

A total of 600,000 metric tons of corn could be exported from Ukraine to China in April and 360,000 tons of the commodity have already left the country, brokers said on Wednesday.

Spike Brokers brokerage, which tracks and publishes export statistics, said on the Telegram messaging app that another 400,000 tons of Ukrainian corn could be shipped to China in May.

Ukraine is a global major corn grower and exporter and Ukrainian analysts say at least 22 million tons of corn could be exported in the 2023/24 season.

Farm ministry data showed 20.1 million tons of corn had been exported as of April 10.

China is a traditional importer of Ukrainian corn and traders said earlier this year that up to 600,000 tons of the commodity were purchased .

Traders and analysts say cereal and oilseed imports to China, the world’s biggest buyer of farm goods, will remain near record highs this year despite a recent spate of cancellations as lower global prices and a domestic output shortfall prompt buying.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely, Editing by David Goodman24)