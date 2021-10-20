Ukraine, traders agree 2021/22 wheat export cap at 25.3 mln tonnes

Ukraine’s agriculture ministry and its biggest grain traders have agreed to increase wheat export quota to 25.3 million tonnes for 2021/22 season from 17.5 million in 2020/21 due to an expected record grain harvest this year, the ministry said late on Tuesday.

Favourable weather could help Ukraine to harvest about 80.3 million tonnes of grain in 2021, including 32.3 million tonnes of wheat. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Jason Neely)