Ukraine weekly sea port grain exports rise 47%: APK-Inform

Ukrainian grain exports from sea ports rose to 1.13 million tonnes in the week of Oct. 12-18 from 767,000 tonnes a week earlier due to higher corn and wheat shipments, preliminary data from APK-Inform consultancy showed.

Wheat exports rose to 557,000 tonnes from 466,000 tonnes, while corn shipments rose to 473,000 tonnes from 281,000 tonnes, the consultancy said.

Most of Ukraine’s grain exports last week were headed to Indonesia, Egypt and Bangladesh.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Edmund Blair)